Guidance for completing attendance registers and returning key stage 2 (KS2) test scripts for marking.

Key stage 2 tests: returning test scripts

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-499-9, STA/20/8516PDF, 7.55MB, 16 pages

This guidance explains:

  • what schools will receive in their stationery pack
  • how to complete test attendance registers
  • how to send scripts for marking
  • how to complete and submit the KS2 headteacher’s declaration form

Schools will also receive a hard copy of the guidance in their stationery pack during the week beginning Monday 27 April.

This video shows how schools submit their headteacher’s declaration form:

Published 16 March 2020