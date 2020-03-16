 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Production and supply of ventilator components

Details
Hits: 46
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Government is looking for organisations to support in the supply of ventilators and ventilator components.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is looking for organisations who can support in the supply of ventilators and ventilator components across the United Kingdom as part of the government’s response to COVID-19.

If your business can help with the Prime Minister’s call for ventilator production, please visit https://ventilator.herokuapp.com to register your details.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with the UK’s leading manufacturing businesses and organisations.

This evening (16 Mar), the Prime Minister spoke to over sixty of the UK’s leading manufacturing businesses and organisations to call on them to help the UK step up production of vital medical equipment, such as ventilators. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also joined the call.

The Prime Minister made clear that responding to coronavirus and reducing the spread of the peak requires a national effort. He asked manufacturers to rise to this immediate challenge by offering skills and expertise as well as manufacturing the components themselves. Businesses can get involved in any part of the process: design, procurement, assembly, testing, and shipping.

He set the ambition for industry to manufacture as many new ventilators as possible, so we can all help the most vulnerable and our NHS, whose staff have been working round the clock. The government Chief Commercial Officer and Commercial Director from the NHS set out the clinical and design specifications. The government will remain in contact with businesses on anything further that the NHS might need to respond to the virus.

The Prime Minister thanked manufacturers for everything they have done so far. A number of companies are already engaged in the effort and exploring how they can best support. Any business who is able to help should get in touch, by phoning the BEIS Business Support Helpline on 0300 456 3565 or visiting https://ventilator.herokuapp.com.

The Business Support Helpline has already received over 400 calls from businesses looking for information on how they can contribute to the Prime Minister’s call for ventilator production.

The Prime Minister also set out that the government will do everything we can to support businesses during this difficult time.

Advertisement

Routine Ofsted inspections suspended in response to coronavirus
Resources
Latest measures set out in the Government's coronavirus response Educa
Sandfield Close Primary
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Sandfie
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Teresa Kujawski
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

You may also be interested in these articles:

Key stage 2 tests: test administration guidance (TAG)
Resources
Guidance for headteachers, teachers and teaching assistants about admi
Key stage 1 tests: test administration guidance (TAG)
Resources
Guidance for headteachers, teachers and teaching assistants about admi
Key stage 1 tests: modified test administration guidance (MTAG)
Resources
Guidance for administering the 2020 national curriculum tests to pupil
Key stage 2 tests: modified test administration guidance (MTAG)
Resources
Guidance for administering the 2020 key stage 2 national curriculum te
Key stage 1 and 2 tests and phonics screening check: security advice
Resources
Information about keeping KS1 and KS2 tests and phonics screening chec
Key stage 2 tests: special consideration guidance
Resources
How schools apply for special consideration for pupils whose performan
Key stage 2 teacher assessment data collection: technical specification
Resources
Technical specification for software suppliers, educators and local au
Key stage 2 tests: returning test scripts
Resources
Guidance for completing attendance registers and returning key stage 2
Ofsted suspends all routine inspections
Resources
The Secretary of State has allowed Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector to
Routine Ofsted inspections suspended in response to coronavirus
Resources
Latest measures set out in the Government's coronavirus response Educa
Sandfield Close Primary
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Sandfie
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Teresa Kujawski
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page