Guidance for academies on general annual grant allocation statements for the 2019 to 2020 academic year

Introduction

The Education and Skills Funding Agency ( ESFA ) allocates funding every year to open academies, including free schools, university technical colleges ( UTCs ), special schools and alternative provision ( AP ) academies.

Each academy receives a general annual grant allocation statement, which is uploaded to the ESFA ’s Information Exchange portal.

Academies general annual grant allocation guides for the 2019 to 2020 academic year

We’ve produced a number of guides to help explain the statement. There are different guides produced for different types of academies, including those opening in-year.

Read the guide alongside your 2019 to 2020 statement to understand the funding your academy will receive, how we’ve calculated it, the funding factors we’ve applied and the sources of the data used.

Guides for mainstream academies, free schools, studio schools and UTCs

Opening date before 1 April 2019

Opening date between 1 April 2019 and 31 August 2019

Opening date between 1 September 2019 and 31 March 2020

Opening date between 1 April 2020 and 31 August 2020

Guides for special and alternative provision academies and special free schools

Opening date before 1 April 2019

Opening date between 1 April 2019 and 31 August 2019

Opening date between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020

18 March 2020 We have added the guidance for mainstream academies opening between 1 April 2020 and 31 August 2020. 30 July 2019 We've added the guidance for mainstream free schools opening between 1 September 2019 and 31 March 2020 and also the guidance for special and AP free schools opening between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020. 11 July 2019 We've added the guidance for September opening academies and free schools 3 April 2019 We've published the April to August 2019 openers guidance for academic year 2019 to 2020 14 February 2019 First published.