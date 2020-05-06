Online educational resources for schools and parents to help children to learn at home.

We have brought together an initial list of online educational resources to help children to learn at home.

These websites have been identified by some of the country’s leading educational experts and offer a wide range of support and resources for pupils of all ages.

The list includes subject-specific resources for:

English

maths

science

PE

wellbeing

special educational needs and disability ( SEND )

They are currently being offered for free.

Individual resources cannot replace a school’s properly planned curriculum, and the resources in this list are not intended to do so.

They may be useful for parents in considering how they could support their children’s education, but they should not be used in place of existing resources which schools may be using as part of their continued provision for pupils’ education at this time.

Schools may also wish to explore this initial list of resources as they consider how they continue to support children’s education.

This list of resources is not exhaustive and there are many other resources available to schools. If resource providers think they have a high quality resource that would be useful for teachers and parents, more information on how to be added to this list is available (deadline 12 May 2020).

