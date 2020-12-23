 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What parents and carers need to know about about going back to schools, nurseries and colleges in January 2021

Details
Hits: 1383
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Information for parents and carers about going back to schools, nurseries and colleges in January 2021.

Documents

What parents and carers need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges

HTML

Details

Information for parents and carers of children at:

  • registered childcare providers (including nurseries and childminders)
  • primary and secondary schools (including independent schools, maintained schools, academy trusts, free schools and special schools)
  • colleges (for the purposes of this guidance ‘colleges’ means publicly funded sixth form and further education colleges, independent training providers and special post-16 institutions)

Published 18 June 2020 
Last updated 23 December 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added information about tier 4 restrictions and returning in January 2021.

  2. Updated the self-isolation period from 14 to 10 days from the day after contact with an individual who tested positive - in the 'self-isolation' and 'actions that nurseries, childminders, schools and colleges will take' sections.

  3. Updated the information on primary assessments and GCSE and A Level exams in summer 2021, Ofsted inspections and exams for selective schools.

  4. Updated to reflect the local restrictions, including changes to the sections on shielding, face coverings, school and college trips and extra-curricular activities. We have also added information about performances in schools.

  5. We have updated this guidance to include information on the national restrictions by adding a 'national restrictions' section and updating the relevant information about face coverings, clinically extremely vulnerable children and extra curricular activities.

  6. Added a link to the new national restrictions from 5 November guidance as new national restrictions came into force on Thursday 5 November.

  7. We have updated this guidance to include changes to information on self-isolation and shielding, who needs to get a test for coronavirus (COVID-19), face coverings, assessment and exams.

  8. Updated information on alert levels.

  9. Updated information about the use of face coverings.

  10. We have added new information on school admissions. We have updated the information on travelling to and from nursery, childminders, school and college, education, health and care (EHC) plans, wellbeing, online safety and assessment and exams.

  11. Removed 'What parents and carers need to know about nurseries, childminders, schools and colleges until August 2020' as now out of date.

  12. Update to the transport section in the guidance for this summer term - 'What parents and carers need to know about nurseries, childminders, schools and colleges until August 2020'. These changes ensure consistency with guidance from the Department for Transport.

  13. Added guidance for parents and carers about early years providers, schools and colleges in the autumn term.

  14. We have added content on summer provision, school uniform and a package of support worth £1billion to support pupils to catch up. We have updated content on school meals and the Covid Summer Food Fund.

  15. First published.

    EYFSP return 2021: technical specification
    Resources
    Specification for software suppliers and local authorities preparing f
    Redundancy support for apprentices
    Resources
    Information about support for apprentices who have been redundant or a
    Recognition of professional qualifications: technical guidance for regulatory bodies from 1 January 2021
    Resources
    Guidance explaining how the recognition of professional qualifications

You may also be interested in these articles:

Gavin Williamson: If we work together on coronavirus testing, we can keep schools open
Resources
Writing in today's Telegraph, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson set
Student finance eligibility: 2021 to 2022 academic year
Resources
Information on who will be eligible for undergraduate, postgraduate an
Studying in the UK: guidance for EU students
Resources
What citizens of the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerlan
Ofqual and data-sharing
Resources
https://ofqual.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/21/ofqual-and-data-sharing/Ofqual a
Land referencer
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Health, safety and well-being legislation. Company po
Electro-mechanical engineer
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: Mathematics: the mathematical techniques and methods
Payroll assistant manager
Resources
KSBsKnowledgeK1: The range of different payroll provider/customer mode
Festive Opening Hours
Resources
SLC opening hours over the Christmas and New Year periodThere will be
Sharing nudes and semi-nudes: advice for education settings working with children and young people
Resources
Guidance on responding to incidents and safeguarding children and youn
EYFSP return 2021: technical specification
Resources
Specification for software suppliers and local authorities preparing f
Redundancy support for apprentices
Resources
Information about support for apprentices who have been redundant or a
Recognition of professional qualifications: technical guidance for regulatory bodies from 1 January 2021
Resources
Guidance explaining how the recognition of professional qualifications

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 22 hours 39 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event yesterday
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event yesterday

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5196)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page