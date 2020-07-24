Report on academy school sector expenditure and performance for the year ended 31 August 2019.

Documents

Academy School Sector in England: consolidated annual report and accounts

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1796-3, HC 4862020-21PDF, 10.9MB, 120 pages

Order a copy

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex 1: sector development data

PDF, 290KB, 11 pages

Annex 2: academy provision by local authority

PDF, 402KB, 10 pages

Annex 3: pupil characteristics and attainment data

PDF, 391KB, 11 pages

Annex 4: accounts direction

PDF, 187KB, 9 pages

Annex 5: key performance indicators for Regional Schools Commissioners

PDF, 198KB, 4 pages

Annex 6: renumeration over £150k

PDF, 160KB, 8 pages

Annex 7: glossary

PDF, 188KB, 6 pages

Annex 8: academy trusts consolidated into SARA 2018 to 2019

PDF, 4.14MB, 191 pages

Details

This report sets out the expenditure and performance of the academy school sector from 1 September 2018 to 31 August 2019, including:

  • governance arrangements for the sector
  • the financial performance of the sector for the academic year from 1 September 2018 to 31 August 2019
Published 22 July 2020
Last updated 24 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated 'Annex 5: key performance indicators for Regional Schools Commissioners'.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Coronavirus (COVID-19): changes to faith school admission arrangements
    Resources
    Guidance on changes to faith oversubscription criteria in faith school
    Project Academy for Sellafield Prospectus 2020/21
    Resources
    Information on the higher education and training opportunities availab
    SLC Supplier Spend June 2020
    Resources
    As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it