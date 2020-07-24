Summary data of post-inspection survey responses following inspections and visits of state-funded schools, independent schools and further education and skills providers.

Advertisement

Coronavirus (COVID-19): changes to faith school admission arrangements
Resources
Guidance on changes to faith oversubscription criteria in faith school
Project Academy for Sellafield Prospectus 2020/21
Resources
Information on the higher education and training opportunities availab
SLC Supplier Spend June 2020
Resources
As part of the Student Loans Company's commitment to transparency, it

Documents

  1. Responses to post-inspection surveys: inspections and visits between 1 September 2015 and 31 August 2019
    • Transparency data
  2. Responses to post-inspection surveys: inspections and visits between 1 September 2019 and 31 March 2020
    • Transparency data
Published 24 July 2020