A notice to Meadowcroft School from the Department for Education.

Documents

Meadowcroft School warning notice: February 2020

PDF, 180KB, 4 pages

Meadowcroft School warning notice: July 2019 (superseded)

PDF, 97.1KB, 4 pages

Details

Failings were found at this independent school during a recent inspection. The Department for Education (DfE) have issued a notice to improve.

This notice supersedes the previous notice from July 2019.

Published 18 July 2019
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a further warning notice.

  2. First published.

