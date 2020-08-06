The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about St James Church School.

ADA3682: St James Church School

Decision reference: ADA3682

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – upheld

School type: academy

School phase: primary

Local authority: Somerset County Council

Admission authority: academy trust

Published 6 August 2020