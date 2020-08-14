 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Academy supports engineering excellence with 16 new Research Fellowships

Details
Hits: 95
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Enhanced radar detection of drones and other small objects using electromagnetic metamaterials and modelling the role of wood jams in natural flood management are among the research areas supported by the Royal Academy of Engineering through 16 new engineering Research Fellowships announced today. Together with projects such as novel techniques to enhance the safety and security of nuclear and radioactive materials, they have the potential to make a significant contribution to health, transport, next generation computing, safety and measurement systems and decarbonisation.

The Academy’s Research Fellowships are designed to advance excellence in engineering by enabling early-career researchers to concentrate on basic research in any field of engineering. Each awardee receives five years’ worth of funding to advance their research careers. They also receive mentoring from experienced Academy Fellows, providing valuable advice and industry links that will enable the researchers to establish themselves as future leaders in their fields.

Professor Philip Nelson CBE FREng, Chair of the Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellowships Steering Group, says: “I am delighted to announce the award of Research Fellowships to 16 of the most promising global research talents selected from a competitive application process. The variety and impact of the research being done by these awardees demonstrates the depth and breadth of world-leading engineering expertise we have within our universities. We would like to thank the government for the Investment in Research Talent initiative, which has provided the Academy with a significant increase in funding to attract and retain the best research talents in the UK and support their research and career development.”

The full list of Research Fellows and their projects is as follows:

  • Dr Humberto Almeida Jr, Queen’s University Belfast

Uncertainty quantification in the design of future composite aerostructures

  • Dr Giorgia Bosi, University College London

Engineered patient stratification and therapeutic planning: application to atrial fibrillation

  • Dr Yang Cao, University of Edinburgh

Making database systems learn and making them robust

  • Dr James Ewen, Imperial College London

Controlling friction through molecular engineering

  • Dr Elizabeth Follett, Cardiff University

Structure and function of wood jams for natural flood management

  • Dr Rand Ismaeel, University of Southampton

Monitoring of ocean methane through optical fibre isotope detection

  • Dr Himanshu Kaul, University of Leicester

The Lung Pharmacome

  • Dr Aurora Maccarone, Heriot-Watt University

Underwater three-dimensional optical imaging based on quantum detection

  • Dr Peter Martin, University of Bristol

Transforming the national infrastructure for detecting, characterising and mapping radiation

  • Dr Timothy Moorsom, University of Glasgow

Active topological plasmonics for computer processors

  • Dr Greg Mutch, Newcastle University

Advancing facilitated-transport membranes for disruptive carbon dioxide separation

  • Dr Auro Perego, Aston University

Novel tuneable dissipative optical frequency combs: from visible to mid-infrared

  • Dr Alexander Powell, University of Exeter

Electromagnetic metamaterials for enhanced radar detection of small objects

Advertisement

Analysis of Level 3 and Level 4 VTQs in spring and summer 2020
Resources
Report into the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on awarding of vocati
Debt and fraud data sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC pilot
Resources
The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud data shar
Academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2019
Resources
A list of academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2

  • Dr Timothy Runcorn, Imperial College London

New fibre optics for advanced biomedical imaging

  • Dr Nidhi Simmons, Queen's University Belfast

Enabling mission-critical applications through an intelligent URLLC framework

  • Dr Yuriko Suzuki, University of Oxford

Robust visualisation of blood vessels in patients with vessel-narrowing disease

Notes for editors

  1. The Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellowships support early-career researchers to establish successful research careers and become future research leaders in their fields. The scheme provides funding for five years to allow awardees the freedom to concentrate on basic research in any field of engineering and establish a track record in the field. Funding for the Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellowships is provided by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Engineering for Development Research Fellowships through the government’s Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF).

The scheme is currently open for applications until Monday 21 September 2020. In this round, we have a joint sponsorship with Orthopaedic Research UK to support research in the musculoskeletal field. The current round therefore accepts applications for any one of the following research fellowship schemes:

  • RAEng Research Fellowship
  • RAEng Engineering for Development Research Fellowship
  • RAEng/Orthopaedic Research UK Research Fellowship

For more information, please visit: RAEng Research Fellowships

  1. The Royal Academy of Engineering is harnessing the power of engineering to build a sustainable society and an inclusive economy that works for everyone. In collaboration with our Fellows and partners, we’re growing talent and developing skills for the future, driving innovation and building global partnerships, and influencing policy and engaging the public. Together we’re working to tackle the greatest challenges of our age.

For more information please contact:

Pippa Cox at the Royal Academy of Engineering

T: 020 7766 0745

E: Pippa Cox

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted to visit nurseries and childminders this autumn
Resources
Ofsted will start carrying out visits to some nurseries and childminde
Responsibility for Autumn Exams
Resources
A guide for schools and colleges on who should enter students for autu
School buildings: construction framework
Resources
Information on the framework used to procure school building construct
ESFA Update: 12 August 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
The Piggott School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about The Pig
Inspection outcomes of children's homes
Resources
This data is published on a regular basis. It gives the number of insp
Letter to heads of admissions, higher education - 7 August 2020
Resources
Letter from Sally Collier to heads of admissions at universities and c
Guide to AS and A level results for England, 2020
Resources
Ofqual's guide to the 2020 AS and A level results in England.Key point
Awarding GCSE, AS & A levels in summer 2020: interim report
Resources
Report into the grading of GCSE, AS, A level, advanced extension award
Analysis of Level 3 and Level 4 VTQs in spring and summer 2020
Resources
Report into the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on awarding of vocati
Debt and fraud data sharing business case: ESFA/HMRC pilot
Resources
The business case between ESFA and HMRC for a debt and fraud data shar
Academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2019
Resources
A list of academy trusts receiving ESFA financial support in 2018 to 2

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Havant & South Downs College
Havant & South Downs College has published a new article: Havant & South Downs College students achieve outstanding results this year 1 hour 34 minutes ago
Sandwell College
Sandwell College has published a new article: Central Saint Michael's Sixth Form celebrates another year of A Level success 3 hours 4 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 4 hours

Exploring the new legal entitlement - Essential Digital...

Overview Gateway Qualifications was the first Awarding Organisation to complete Ofqual’s technical evaluation of the Essential Digital Skills and to...

  • Thursday, 20 August 2020 02:00 PM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4837)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page