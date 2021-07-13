Whether you go through Clearing after getting your exam results or you’ve not yet applied for university or college, you need to make sure your student finance is sorted.

If you’ve not applied for student finance yet

If you’re thinking of attending uni or college this year in England, you should apply for student finance before A-level results day. It’s easy to apply and only takes around 30 minutes. Just use your first choice of course and then change your application if you need to. Watch our film to learn how to make a student finance application.

It’s not too late to apply, #DontDelayYourPay and apply now for student finance to get funding as early as possible!

If you apply for a higher amount of student finance based on your household income, make sure to ask your parents or partner to provide their financial information as soon as possible to avoid delays to your application.

Your funding

Once you submit your application, we may award you the minimum amount of Maintenance Loan available before the start of your course while we process your household income details. You’ll get the rest of your money as soon as possible after your course starts

Find out the minimum amount of Maintenance Loan:

Living location Minimum amount of Maintenance Loan Maximum amount of Maintenance Loan* Living with parents £3,516 £7,987 Not living with parents and studying outside London £4,422 £9,488 Not living with parents and studying in London £6,166 £12,382

*Maximum amount of Maintenance Loan is based on the household income

Use our student finance calculator to find out how much you could be entitled to for the 2021 to 2022 academic year. There are different rates if you spend a year of a UK course studying abroad.

When will I get paid?

To pay your Maintenance Loan, we’ll need:

confirmation of registration from your university or college

your National Insurance Number

valid UK bank details

We pay the Maintenance Loan over 3 payments which are split at 33%, 33% and 34%. Payments are made on the first day of each term. Your first payment might be slightly less because you’ll receive the minimum amount of Maintenance Loan if you’ve applied late, and we want to make sure you have some money for the first day of your course.

Once we calculate your full entitlement, we’ll pay the difference straight away. Your second and third payments will increase too.

Example

Olivia is studying at Newcastle University and living in student accommodation. She applied too late for her student finance to be based on her household income before the start of her course. She’s been awarded the minimum Maintenance Loan of £4,422, which means her first payment of 33% is £1,459.

6 weeks after Olivia applied, her household income of £35,000 was processed. Now she qualifies for an additional Maintenance Loan of £3,708. We will pay Olivia the difference of £1,223 which was missed from her first payment. Her second payment will now be £2,682 and third payment will be £2,764 to reflect her new entitlement.

If you’ve already applied for student finance

You won’t need to do anything unless your university, college or course details change.

If your university, college or course changes

If you accept a place at university or college through Clearing, you’ll need to sign in to your student finance account and let us know of any changes. You must do this even if your UCAS application has changed - your student finance application is not linked to UCAS.

You’ll need to change the university or college on the application as well as your course. You should also tell us the correct tuition fee being charged for your new course.

If your living situation changes

It’s important that you update where you’ll be living on your application if this has changed, otherwise you might not get the right amount of Maintenance Loan. You should do this at the same time that you update your university or college and your course on your online account.

Example

Toby applied for student finance to go to his first choice, Manchester University, which meant he would have to move away from home and live in student accommodation. Based on his course and living location he was awarded the maximum Maintenance Loan of £9,488.

On A-level results day Toby did not get the grades he expected and was offered a place at Birmingham University through Clearing, this means Toby will be able to live at home with his parents while he studies.

While Toby updated his university and course details online, he also told us about the change to his living location. After 6 weeks, we reassessed his entitlement and he now qualifies for the maximum Maintenance Loan of £7,987 for living at home.

Making changes to your application

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to update your student finance application.

For full-time students, remember it’s #3ClicksToClearing:

Sign in to your online account Change your uni, college or course details Submit, sit back, and relax - we’ll take it from here

Find more guidance on how to change your application for part-time and EU students.

It can take 6 to 8 weeks to approve any new applications or changes to existing applications. It’s important to apply or make changes as soon as possible.

After you’ve updated your application

We’ll review your application and get back to you to let you know if there’s any change to the amount of student finance you’ll be paid.

If your application is based on your household income, make sure your parents or partner give us their income details as soon as possible. Don’t forget, you could also get more student finance if your household income has dropped.

If you’ve been awarded the minimum amount of Maintenance Loan after applying for the higher amount and your entitlement changes, we’ll pay any money owed to you from the start of the course. Payments usually take 3 to 5 working days after you’ve been reassessed - you don’t need to wait till your next payment date.

If you’re a parent or partner of someone who’s applying for student finance

You’ll need to support their application with details of your household income so they can get as much student finance as possible. Visit our guide for more information on how to support an application.

Keep up to date

13 July 2021 Published updated guidance for students going through Clearing in academic year 2021 to 2022. Includes new Maintenance Loan amounts and guidance on how to change an application and what this means for a student's entitlement. 27 August 2020 First published.

