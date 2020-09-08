2019/2020 cohort finished their studies in UK Universities after being awarded a Chevening scholarship.
Every year, the Secretariat organises a Farewell event in London for Chevening Scholars. This is the end-of-year event and a chance for scholars to say goodbye to one another, look back on a year of study, achievements and cultural activities in the UK, and also to open up new opportunities as the scholars become part of the global Chevening Alumni network.
This year the event was held online on August 20 and 21. The Secretariat worked really hard to ensure that the 2019/20 cohort of scholars received an excellent send-off as they ended their award year, despite the circumstances of the past 5 months. They came up with a truly innovative, modern and celebratory package to match the usual face to face Farewell event! The event took place on an exclusive Chevening island powered by the platform VirBELA. Scholars were able to interact in real time as avatars, while enjoying a programme of specially curated speeches and entertainment.
The event featured inspirational keynote speakers, TED-style talks, networking opportunities, regional networking events, a Chevening choir and other fun activities.
Complete list of 2019/2020 cohort
- Milagros Balparda - Building and Urban Design in Development - UCL (University College London)
- Matias Belacin - Public Policy - London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London
- Laura Cécile Eva Buchet - Governance, Development and Public Policy - University of Sussex
- María Luz Casal - Public Policy - King’s College London, University of London
- Gabriel Eduardo Cejas - Public Policy - King’s College London, University of London
- Romina Viviana Colman - Media and Communications (Data and Society) - London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London
- Carlos Martin Demaria - Risk, Disaster and Resilience - UCL (University College London)
- Francisco Fernandez Funes - International Communication - University of Leeds
- Francisco Jose Grosso - Law - Queen Mary University of London
- Juan Ignacio Judas - Public Policy and Administration - London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London
- Enzo Leone - Economics and Policy of Energy and the Environment - UCL (University College London)
- Juan Cruz Loureiro - Behavioural Science - London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London
- Patricio Daniel Mendez Montenegro - Economic, Social and Cultural Rights - University of Essex
- Ignacio Odriozola - Migration and Mobility Studies - University of Bristol
- Juliana Outes Velarde - Politics, Big Data and Quantitative Methods - University of Warwick
- Marina Ponce - Global Governance and Ethics - UCL (University College London)
- María Portabales - International Social and Public Policy - London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London
- Agustin Reboursin - Managing Innovation in Creative Organisations - Loughborough University London
- Ariel Ignacio Saban - Criminal Law and Criminal Justice - University of Edinburgh
- Lucila Sarquis - Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship - London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London
- Pablo Javier Sgalla - Public Administration - University of Leeds
- María Eugenia Simhan - Media and Communications - Goldsmiths, University of London
- Laila Sprejer - Applied Social Data Science - London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London
- Maximo Tettamanzi - Emergent Technologies and Design - Architectural Association School of Architecture
- Carolina Ludmila Zaccato - International Relations - London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London