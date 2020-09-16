Learners wishing to claim recognition of prior learning (RPL) must approach a DAO Centre. The DAO will not deal with RPL claims directly.

Documents

DAO recognition of prior learning table

HTML

DAO recognition of prior learning application form

PDF, 104KB, 2 pages

Level 2 Award in Introduction to Personnel Administration: qualification specification

PDF, 1.67MB, 6 pages

Level 2 Award in Postal and Courier Services: qualification specification

PDF, 1.62MB, 7 pages

Level 3 Award for Immediate Emergency Care Provider: qualification specification

PDF, 2.97MB, 23 pages

Level 3 Award for Imprest Officers: qualification specification

PDF, 1.59MB, 4 pages

DAO Level 3 Award in Aviation and Venue Security: qualification specification

PDF, 1.65MB, 6 pages

DAO Level 3 Award in Defence Guarding and Security: qualification specification

PDF, 1.44MB, 4 pages

Level 3 Award in Defence Information Support Administrator: qualification specification

PDF, 2.12MB, 8 pages

Level 3 Award in Postal Accounting Management Transactions: qualification specification

PDF, 1.69MB, 5 pages

Level 3 Award in Supply Chain Inventory Management: qualification specification

PDF, 1.67MB, 7 pages

DAO Level 3 Diploma in Military Personnel Administrators: qualification specification

PDF, 2.01MB, 9 pages

DAO Level 4 Award in Managing Procurement Qualification: qualification specification

PDF, 1.59MB, 5 pages

Level 4 Award in Supply Chain Inventory Management: qualification specification

PDF, 1.7MB, 5 pages

Level 4 Award in the Management of Postal and Counter Services: qualification specification

PDF, 1.49MB, 5 pages

DAO Level 4 Award for the Management of the Procurement and Supply Chains Operations: qualification specification

PDF, 1.64MB

Level 4 Certificate for Military Personnel Technical Administrators: qualification specification

PDF, 1.87MB, 8 pages

DAO Level 4 Certificate for Regimental Administrative Officers: qualification specification

PDF, 2.06MB, 10 pages

Level 4 Certificate for System Co-ordinators: qualification specification

PDF, 1.69MB, 6 pages

Level 4 Certificate in Account Manager: qualification specification

PDF, 1.64MB, 7 pages

Level 4 Certificate in Facilities Management and Logistics Operations: qualification specification

PDF, 1.78MB, 8 pages

Level 4 Certificate in Submarine Data Management (Analyst) TSM: qualification specification

PDF, 2.29MB, 9 pages

Level 4 Diploma in Defence HR and Administration Management: qualification specification

PDF, 1.77MB, 7 pages

Level 4 Diploma in Supply Chain and Logistics Management: qualification specification

PDF, 2.22MB, 12 pages

Level 4 Diploma in Procurement and Supply Chain Operations: qualification specification

PDF, 2MB, 9 pages

Level 5 Certificate in Facilities Management and Logistics Operations: qualification specification

PDF, 1.74MB, 7 pages

Details

How to apply for RPL:

  • review the table below to find the DAO qualification which you would like to apply for via RPL
  • complete the ‘DAORPL Form’ evidencing the details of the claim
  • email/post completed ‘DAORPL Form’, with supporting evidence, as necessary, to the respective DAO centre.

The DAO centre will then assess your RPL claim and evidence for the respective qualification, to determine whether you meet all the assessment criteria. If successful, you will then be awarded the qualification from the DAO centre.

Published 16 September 2020