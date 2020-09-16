What all special schools and other specialist settings will need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak from the start of the autumn term to support the return of children and young people with special education needs and disability (SEND).

Guidance for full opening: special schools and other specialist settings

This guidance applies from the start of the autumn term. It provides specific advice on approaches for reducing the risk of transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) and other operational considerations that special educational settings should follow. It applies to:

  • special schools
  • special post-16 institutions (SPIs)
  • other specialist settings, such as hospital schools
Published 2 July 2020
Last updated 16 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Amended the information on risk assessments for those with an education, health and care plan.

  2. Updated guidance to reflect the actions special schools and other specialist settings need to support full opening from the start of the autumn term. The main changes are listed at the start of the document.

  3. First published.

