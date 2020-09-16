Grant funding agreements and contracts ESFA issued to providers, these contracts for services are extensions of the 2019 to 2020 agreements and contracts

Details

The contract sets out:

  • the obligations of the education and training provider in return for receipt of public funding from Department
  • the circumstances in which the Department will undertake intervention action in the event of educational, financial or other failure of the provider

HEI Adult Contract for Services for Higher Level Apprenticeships

PDF, 565KB, 74 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

Contract for Services Adult Education Budget (Procured)

PDF, 553KB, 74 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.



Contract for Services Procured Non-Levy

PDF, 595KB, 82 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.



Education and Training 2014-17 Contract for Services extension

PDF, 567KB, 77 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.



Published 16 September 2020