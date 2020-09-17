Guidance for inspectors on inspecting teaching of the protected characteristics during school inspections.

Inspecting teaching of the protected characteristics in schools

Equality and diversity impact assessment: inspecting protected characteristics

Some schools have raised questions about what they should teach in relation to the ‘protected characteristics’ in the Equality Act 2010, particularly the sexual orientation and gender reassignment characteristics.

This guidance explains Ofsted’s approach on inspection to evaluating how schools go about meeting their duties.

Published 17 September 2020