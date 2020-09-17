Inspectors talking to pupils on inspection

Guidance for Ofsted inspectors on talking to pupils during school inspections.

Gathering evidence from pupils to find out about their experience of school is an essential part of any school inspection. Inspectors should read this guidance together with the schools handbook or the non-association independent schools handbook as appropriate.

Published 17 September 2020