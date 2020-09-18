This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes, and joiners and leavers as at 31 March 2019.

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019: main findings

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019: main findings

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019: main findings

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019: data, charts and tables

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019: childcare provider level data as at 31 March 2019

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019: childcare inspection level data provisional 01 January to 31 March 2019 and revised 01 September to 31 December 2018

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019: methodology and quality report

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019: pre-release access list

These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:

  • main findings in HTML, Word and PDF formats
  • summary tables and charts in Excel format
  • individual provider-level and inspection-level data in ODS format
  • methodology and quality report in PDF format
  • pre-release access list in PDF format

Published 18 June 2019
Last updated 18 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced PDF and Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. The Excel charts and tables file has been republished for this release. A minor change has been made in the underlying formulae in Table 2. This corrects an error affecting the filters for this table. This amendment has not changed the underlying data for this release.

  3. The ODS underlying data files have been updated to apply redaction rules to the Registered Person URN field.

  4. First published.

