Fostering in England statistics for the period 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018.

Fostering in England 2017 to 2018: main findings

Fostering in England 2017 to 2018: main findings

Fostering in England 2017 to 2018: main findings

Fostering in England 2017 to 2018: Excel data, charts and tables

National and sector trend data 2014 to 2018

Local authority level fostering data 2017 to 2018

Fostering in England 2017-18: additional tables

Fostering in England 2017 to 2018: quality and methodology report

Fostering in England 2017 to 2018: pre-release access list

These statistics on fostering in England are made up of:

  • main findings in HTML, PDF and word format
  • tables, charts and data in excel and CSV format
  • quality and methodology report in PDF format
  • pre-release access list in PDF format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 31 January 2019
Last updated 21 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced PDF and Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

