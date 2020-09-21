Provisional data for the period April to August 2018 and revised data for the period September 2017 to March 2018.

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018, charts and tables

State-funded schools most recent inspection data at 31 August 2018

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018: schools inspections data 1 September 2017 to 31 August 2018

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018: methodology and quality report

State-funded schools inspections and outcomes as at 31 August 2018: pre-release access list maintained schools

These statistics of maintained schools and academies inspections in England consist of:

  • main findings in HTML, PDF and word format
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel and CSV format
  • quality and methodology report in pdf format
  • pre-release access list in pdf format

Published 29 November 2018
Last updated 21 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have replaced PDF files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

