Statistics covering notifications from local authority children’s services about incidents that affect children under 18, including incidents of serious harm and deaths, in the period 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018.

Serious incident notifications from local authority children's services 2017 to 2018: main findings

Serious incident notifications from local authority children's services 2017 to 2018: main findings

Serious incident notifications from local authority children's services 2017 to 2018: main findings

Serious incident notifications from local authority children's services 2017 to 2018: methodology and quality report

Serious incident notifications from local authority children's services 2017 to 2018: pre-release access list

Details

This experimental statistical first release (SFR) includes data for the period April 2017 to March 2018. It includes:

  • main findings
  • methodology and quality report
  • pre-release access list

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 25 October 2018
Last updated 21 September 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated the main findings, methodology and pre-release access list PDF documents with an accessible format.

  2. First published.

