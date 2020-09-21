Data covers the period 1 September 2018 to 28 February 2019.

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019: main findings

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019: main findings

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019: data, charts and tables

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019: inspection data as at 28 February 2019

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019: inspection data September 2018 to February 2019

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019: new provider monitoring visits September 2018 to February 2019

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019: revised inspection data September 2017 to August 2018

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019: methodology and quality report

Further education and skills inspections and outcomes as at 28 February 2019: pre-release access list

These inspections of further education and skills in England statistics are made up of:

  • main findings in html format and pdf format
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel format and csv format
  • quality and methodology report in pdf format
  • pre-release access list in pdf format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 27 June 2019
Published 27 June 2019
Last updated 21 September 2020

  1. We have replaced PDF and Excel files from September 2018 onwards with more accessible versions.

  2. First published.

