Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK in 2021/2022 will be open until 3 November 2020 at 12:00 GMT.
Two scholars from Chile will be travelling to study in the UK. Gabriel Acuña Csillag and Rodrigo Echecopar recently met with Ambassador Ian Duddy.
Gabriel will study Law and Finance (MSc) at Oxford University and Rodrigo will study Innovation, Public Policy and Public Value (MPA) at UCL.
During the meeting they discussed why they want to study in the UK and their career plans after they come back to Chile. They also discussed how can they engage with the Chevening Alumni network during their stay in the UK and after coming back.
The Chevening Alumni network in Chile, currently has over 200 members.
Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.
Since 1983, over 50,000 outstanding professionals in more than 160 countries have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening. The UK is commited towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.The deadline for applications is 3 November 2020 at 12:00 GMT (midday), with applications to be submitted via the Chevening application page.
Chevening Scholarships Officer in Santiago, Marianne Becker, said:
The UK continues to play a leading role globally. Home to some of the world’s best universities, brightest students, and most revered academics, the UK’s higher education sector promotes the exchange of information and ideas, as well as the building of knowledge and networks. Chevening Scholars find themselves immersed in that world, and emerge having grown academically, professionally, and personally as a result of their time in the UK.
We are looking for ambitious, professional, forward-thinking leaders from any walk of life. There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ Chevening Scholar, but one thing that all of our previous scholars have in common is that they were bold enough to step forward and apply.
If you are chosen for Chevening, you will receive a first-rate UK education which can open doors in your career. You will also become part of the global Chevening Alumni network full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience as you will, and can offer mentorship, advice, and contacts.
There is a lot to potentially gain from submitting a thoughtful application, so if you or someone you know has what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the 3 November deadline.
Visit the application guidance for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.
Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support study at UK universities – mostly one year taught master’s degrees – for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.
The name ‘Chevening’ comes from Chevening House in Sevenoaks, Kent – currently the joint official residence of the UK’s Foreign Secretary.
More information is available at the Chevening Scholarships website.
