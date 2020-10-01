How Ofqual's conditions differ from those enforced in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Conditions of Recognition: Main differences at a glance

Ref: Ofqual/20/6693PDF, 142KB, 5 pages

CCEA Regulation, Ofqual and Qualifications Wales each publish ‘Conditions of Recognition’ for the qualifications and organisations they regulate. These are known as the ‘General Conditions of Recognition’ in England and Northern Ireland, and the ‘Standard Conditions of Recognition’ in Wales. Every recognised awarding organisation must make sure that it, and all of its regulated qualifications, meet the conditions .

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the conditions are broadly similar – although there are some differences reflecting our policy, legislative and national contexts. There are also conditions that differ across regulators as a result of different policy decisions of each regulator.

This document sets out the main differences between our respective conditions based on the conditions in effect from 1 October 2020.

