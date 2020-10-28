A list of COLLECT queries and acceptable explanatory notes to help schools, academies and LAs complete the school workforce census 2020.

Documents

School workforce census 2020: minimum notepad entries for queries on the school workforce census

PDF, 184KB, 12 pages

Details

A guide to the acceptable notes that can be used in COLLECT (Collections Online - Learners, Education, Children and Teachers) to respond to queries in the school workforce census.

ESFA Update: 28 October 2020
