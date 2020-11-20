Teaching school hubs will be school-led centres of excellence for teacher and leadership training and development.

Overview

The teaching school hub programme will create a national network of 87 centres of excellence for teacher training and development, replacing the previous network of around 750 teaching schools.

Teaching school hubs (TSH) will provide high quality professional development to teachers at all stages of their careers.

They will be expected to play a significant role in delivering:

Teaching school hubs will also promote and deliver other high-quality evidence-based professional development to school leaders and teachers.

They will be funded for 3 years (subject to confirmation) and will be accessible to every school in the country. They will receive an annual grant, subject to conditions, including demonstrating progress against key performance indicators. Each hub will have its own defined area and must serve all schools within it, although this will not prevent hubs from working with schools outside their area.

In autumn 2020, the Department for Education (DfE) invited high performing schools, rated good or outstanding, to apply to become teaching school hubs (TSH). Applications closed on 31 October 2020. The successful TSH will be announced in early 2021.

Background

In May 2019, we launched a test and learn phase for the TSH programme in selected areas of the country.

We appointed 6 schools which began operating in January 2020:

  • North: Harrogate Grammar School and Red Kite Learning Trust
  • Lancashire and West Yorkshire: Copthorne Primary School and Exceed Academies Trust
  • East Midlands and Humber: Silverdale School and Chorus Education Trust
  • East of England and North East London: Harris Academy Chafford Hundred and Harris Federation
  • East of England and North East London: Saffron Walden County High School and Saffron Academy Trust
  • South West: Kingsbridge Community College
Published 20 November 2020