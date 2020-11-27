A financial notice to improve issued to Trinity London Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Financial notice to improve: Trinity London Academy Trust

PDF, 306KB, 13 pages

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Trinity London Academy Trust.

Published 27 November 2020