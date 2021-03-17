Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

ESFA Update further education: 17 March 2021

ESFA Update academies: 17 March 2021

ESFA Update local authorities: 17 March 2021

Student Loans Company recruits technology professionals to help transform the delivery of student finance
Student Loans Company has over 40, permanent digital and technology op
Advanced learner loans funding rules 2021 to 2022
Sets out the rules for provision funded by learners through advanced l
Consultation on autumn series 2021
A 2-week consultation has started on how an autumn exam series for GCS

Items for further education

Actionthe coronavirus (COVID-19) workforce fund for schools and colleges online form is now live
Reminderadult education budget (AEB) contracts for services expiring on 31 July 2021
Informationwebinar for independent training providers and adult community learning providers on home testing for staff and students
Informationannual strategic conversations
Informationlatest version of the apprenticeship funding rules 2020 to 2021
Informationincentive payments for hiring a new apprentice
InformationAdvanced Learner Loans (ALL) funding rules for 2021 to 2022
Informationmaximum loan amounts for 2021 to 2022
Informationqualification achievement rates for 2019 to 2020
Informationpost-16 monitoring requests for evidence and information
InformationNational Skills Fund – level 3 adult offer
Informationextension to our free board review service provided by the Education and Training Foundation
InformationTaking Teaching Further – Round 4 now open
InformationAdvanced Maths Support Programme continues until July 2022

Items for academies

Actionthe coronavirus (COVID-19) workforce fund for schools and colleges online form is now live
Actionconsultation on business rates
Remindersubmit your school resource management self-assessment tool checklist
InformationAdvanced Maths Support Programme continues until July 2022

Items for local authorities

Actionthe coronavirus (COVID-19) workforce fund for schools and colleges online form is now live
Actionconsultation on business rates
Reminderadult education budget (AEB) contracts for services expiring on 31 July 2021
Informationupdated 2020 to 2021 dedicated schools grant (DSG) allocations
InformationAdvanced Learner Loans (ALL) funding rules for 2021 to 2022
Informationmaximum loan amounts for 2021 to 2022
Informationqualification achievement rates for 2019 to 2020
Informationpost-16 monitoring requests for evidence and information
InformationAdvanced Maths Support Programme continues until July 2022
Published 17 March 2021