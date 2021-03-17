This document sets out the methodology for establishing maximum amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications. It also confirms the maximum amounts for the funding year 2021 to 2022.

Documents

Maximum loan amounts for advanced learner loans designated qualifications 2021 to 2022

HTML

Details

This document describes the methodology for establishing maximum loan amounts for designated qualifications.

It confirms what the maximum loan amounts are for all designated qualifications, where learners start these qualifications between 1 August 2021 to 31 July 2022 (inclusive).

Student Loans Company recruits technology professionals to help transform the delivery of student finance
Resources
Student Loans Company has over 40, permanent digital and technology op
Advanced learner loans funding rules 2021 to 2022
Resources
Sets out the rules for provision funded by learners through advanced l
Consultation on autumn series 2021
Resources
A 2-week consultation has started on how an autumn exam series for GCS

Published 17 March 2021