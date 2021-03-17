Student Loans Company has over 40, permanent digital and technology opportunities

The Student Loans Company (SLC) is on a major recruitment drive to expand its technology function to support the delivery of student finance for the UK Government and devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Student Loans Company has over 40, permanent digital and technology opportunities for people with a variety of skills and ambitions. The roles, which include Digital Developers, System Testers, Architecture and Technical Designers will be based within the organisation’s Technology Group either in Glasgow or Darlington.

With a mission to enable access to further and higher education for students across the UK, SLC is set to play an important role in the delivery of the UK Government’s freshly announced Skills for Jobs agenda. These new roles will be instrumental to the delivery of SLC’s technology strategy and driving forward higher education policy, while helping to transform how student finance is delivered in the future.

SLC’s Chief Information Officer, Stephen Campbell said: “There has never been a more exciting time to join SLC as we build on the progress already made in our multi-year transformation programme which aims to deliver an outstanding customer experience through use of new technology.

“SLC was recently awarded Investors in Diversity accreditation and is an organisation of scale with a range of opportunities for personal development and supported career progression. We are committed to developing the skills of our people and giving colleagues the opportunity to apply those skills, within a supportive and inclusive team.

“Working in an environment that is similar in scale to a medium sized retail bank, the new roles will be critical to our delivery of an outstanding customer experience for students, graduates and further and higher education providers across the UK.”

As well as offering a competitive salary SLC offers a range of benefits and rewards, including Civil Service pension, and will consider flexible working. For more information and the current vacancies available visit https://www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/index.cgi and search Student Loans Company.

Published 17 March 2021