Find out about the visa and immigration routes, qualifications and help available for overseas teachers who trained outside the UK.

Documents

Teach in England if you qualified outside the UK

HTML

Details

This guidance is for teachers who qualified overseas and want to teach in England.

Published 7 April 2021
Last updated 13 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated information on the EU Settlement Scheme, Graduate visa, and international travel during COVID-19.

  2. First published.

    The Hamilton Commission publishes report on improving representation of Black people in UK motorspor
    Resources
    Seven-Time Formula Oneâ„¢ World Champion, Sir @LewisHamilton and the R
    Greater stewardship sets course for a greener future
    Resources
    Pension schemes are joining forces to ensure they can contribute to a
    Reading School
    Resources
    The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about Reading