Tradespeople can apply for free or subsidised training under the Green Homes Grant skills training competition scheme

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Tradespeople can apply for training in home energy retrofitting and low carbon heat insulation to help acquire the required accreditations for work under the Green Homes Grant.

The training is designed to get tradespeople professionally trained to deliver the government’s Green Home Grant scheme, which allows homeowners and landlords to apply for vouchers to contribute to the cost of energy-saving home improvements.

The training is being given by various training providers across England.

Who the training is for

The training is for tradespeople or businesses who install energy efficient measures (such as solid wall insulation) or low-carbon heating measures (such as heat pumps).

It is expected that tradespeople will go on to carry out work under the Green Homes Grant scheme following the completion of the training.

How to apply

There are 18 training providers to choose from, offering a range of different training packages. Visit the training provider’s website for specific eligibility requirements and how to apply.

Training providers

BESA Academy

The training covers domestic heat pumps.

BESA will provide training to upskill 700 currently qualified plumbing and heating engineers to correctly install and maintain domestic heat pumps.

Training will be available from early March to mid-May 2021. Training can be undertaken online and at a number of training centres in England.

Sign up for training on the BESA Academy website.

Building Our Skills Academy Limited

The training covers non-insulation fabric measures.

Attendees to the programme will undergo 3 days of training. At the end of the training, attendees will be competent to fit windows and doors, glaze and re-glaze existing windows and doors, and have a full understanding of the site requirements and building regulations that impact the trade.

View a full course prospectus.

Training will be available until 31 May 2021.

Sign up for training on the Building Our Skills Academy website

Dudley College

Dudley College is offering training in both heat pumps and solar thermal as well as heating and hot water controls.

Courses in heat pumps and solar thermal include:

National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting ( NICEIC ) heat pumps and solar thermal (national occupational standards ( NOS ) aligned)

) heat pumps and solar thermal (national occupational standards ( ) aligned) NICEIC solar thermal ( NOS aligned)

solar thermal ( aligned) City and Guilds F Gas

The Heating and Water Controls training package consists of:

Hot Water Systems and Safety Certificate of Competence

S & Y plan wiring

installing smart technology

wiring regulations 2382 City and Guilds

For enquiries please contact:

Nigel Sidwell (Construction Commercial Training Manager)

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 07917346759



Sally Conroy (GHG Co-ordinator)

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 07776 591503

Elmhurst Energy

The training covers retrofit assessor training and accreditation.

Elmhurst is providing retrofit assessor training and accreditation for professionals accredited as Domestic Energy Assessors. The training is delivered online.

Learn more about the training.

There are 3 training courses available. You can sign up to each of them on Elmhurst Energy’s website:

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc Resources To practice in some occupations (professions) it is a legal requiremen Resources LPC expenditure from April to December 2021.DocumentsLow Pay Commissio

Eco Academy (from Expedient Training)

The training covers:

retrofit assessor training

insulation

non-insulation fabric measures

The training will help attendees gain the compliance that is required to meet the standards for PAS 2030:2019. Gaining certification for PAS 2030:2019 is a prerequisite to install measures under the Green Homes Grant scheme.

The training will run until 31 May 2021.

Sign up for training on the Eco Academy website

Farnborough College of Technology

The training covers:

insulation

heat pumps and solar thermal

heating and hot water controls

The training will help installers achieve various LCL awards, including:

LCL L3 Award in Energy Efficiency for Gas Fired and oil-fired Domestic Heating and Hot Water Systems

LCL L3 Award in the Installation, Commissioning and Maintenance of Wood Pellet Burning Appliances

LCL L3 Award in the Installation and Maintenance of Heat Pump Systems (Non-refrigerant Circuits)

Sign up for training on the Farnborough College of Technology website

The Green Register

The training covers:

retrofit assessor and retrofit coordinator training

insulation

non-insulation fabric measures

heat pumps and solar thermal

heating and hot water controls

One hundred funded places are offered to businesses wishing to undertake retrofit training, certify in PAS :2030 and become TrustMark registered. A further 200 retrofit training places are available for contractors from the same company, alongside 50 discounted training places for contractors who are currently unemployed.

The training will run until 31 May 2021.

Sign up for training on the Green Register website.

Greendale Ltd trading as Ecta

The training covers heat pumps and solar thermal green technologies.

To apply, contact Kaya Walmsley for further information on routes and training packages available:

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 0161 480 5656

GTEC MCS

The training covers:

solar thermal

heat pumps (air source and ground source)

biomass

The training is for existing plumbing and heating contractors. Up to 70% of funding to cover the training costs and certification will be made available.

The training is available from February to May 2021.

Sign up for training on the GTEC MCS website

Hampshire Training and Assessments

The training covers heating and hot water controls.

Training will be given for the following qualifications:

Hot Water Systems and Safety

Level 3 Award in Energy Efficiency for Gas Fired and Oil-Fired Domestic Heating and Hot Water Systems

Essential Electrics and Safe Isolation of Electrical Equipment

Sign up for training on the Hampshire Training & Assessments website

Heat Geek

The training covers:

heat pumps and solar thermal

heating and hot water controls

Subsided training is available for up to 300 applicants. The training is broken up into 2 courses - ‘Awakening’ which teaches the fundamentals of heating design and ‘Mastery’ which goes deeper into hydronic understanding and theory.

Sign up for training on the Heat Geek website

North West Skills Academy

The training covers:

insulation

non-insulation fabric measures

This training will provide installers with City & Guilds Level 2 NVQ qualifications in Insulation and Building Treatments.

The training is available until 31 March 2021.

Sign up for training on the North West Skills Academy website

Optimum Energy Solutions

The training covers:

heat loss calculations and surveys

heat pump theory and installation

solar Thermal fundamentals

gaining MCS accreditation and TrustMark registration

The course is held online over 4 days (3 days online), with the fourth day comprising a final face-to-face presentation of heat pump equipment and systems to be held at various locations.

The training is available until 30 April 2021.

Sign up for training on the Optimum website

Provincial Seals

This training covers insulation, including measures such as cavity wall, loft and underfloor insulation.

The course will help installers achieve a Level 2 NVQ in Insulation and Building Treatments.

The training must be completed by 30 April 2021.

Sign up for training on the Provincial Seals website

The Retrofit Academy

The training covers:

retrofit coordinators (applications now closed)

retrofit assessors

The course will help installers achieve the NOCN Level 2 Award in Understanding Domestic Retrofit. This qualification provides an entry-point that can be counted towards an NVQ .

The training must be completed by 30 April 2021.

Sign up for the course on the Retrofit Academy website.

Think Construction Skills

The training covers insulation.

The course will help installers achieve a Level 2 NVQ in Insulation and Building Treatments, specialising in measures such as external wall, cavity wall and cold roof insulation.

The training is available until 31 May 2021.

Sign up for training on the Think Construction Skills website

Trade Engine

The training covers:

insulation

non-insulation fabric measures

heat pumps and solar thermal

heating and hot water controls

The training will help installers achieve PAS 2030 or MCS certification. This includes providing quality management systems, training, and certification support.

The training is available until 14 May 2021.

Sign up for training on the Trade Engine website

Windhager

The training covers the installation of biomass appliances.

This direct entry course is available for existing installers and HETAS registrants who wish to expand their skills and branch out into the installation of biomass and batch-fed appliances. It is also suitable for existing HETAS registrants who wish to attain the skills necessary to install biomass boiler appliances.

The last training course takes place from 19 to 23 April 2021.

Sign up for training on the Windhager website

Published 16 February 2021

Last updated 23 April 2021 + show all updates

23 April 2021 Added details about training offered by Dudley College. 16 February 2021 First published.