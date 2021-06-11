A financial notice to improve issued to UTC@harbourside by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: UTC@harbourside

PDF, 279KB, 4 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at UTC@harbourside.

This notice is lifted as UTC@harbourside is now closed.

Published 23 March 2018
Last updated 11 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated with a note to say the notice is lifted as UTC@harbourside is now closed.

  2. First published.

