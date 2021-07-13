The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about Reading School

Documents

ADA3839 and ADA3841: Reading School

PDF, 450KB, 10 pages

ADA2333: Reading School

PDF, 126KB, 5 pages

ADA2953: Reading School

PDF, 181KB, 14 pages

Details

Decision reference: ADA3839 and ADA3841

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - not upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Reading Borough Council

Admission authority: academy trust

Decision reference: ADA2953

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements - not upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Reading county council

Admission authority: academy trust

Decision reference: ADA2333

Type of decision: admission objections - not upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Reading county council

Admissions authority: academy trust

Published 8 August 2012
Last updated 13 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added new decision 'ADA3839 and ADA3841: Reading School' and existing decision 'ADA2333: Reading School' to the page.

  2. First published.

