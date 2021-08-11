We are seeking feedback on proposed changes to the release dates of the quarterly statistics series called ‘Advanced Learner Loans Paid in England’.

Notice of proposed change to Official Statistics

Please provide your feedback to us via email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Published 11 August 2021