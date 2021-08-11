Termination notice issued to the Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to Landau Forte Academy Moorhead by the Department for Education.

Documents

Termination notice issued to Landau Forte Charitable Trust in relation to Landau Forte Academy Moorhead

PDF, 170KB, 3 pages

Details

A letter from Carol Gray, the Interim Regional Schools Commissioner, to the Landau Forte Charitable Trust regarding the termination notice of the supplemental funding agreement for Landau Forte Academy Moorhead.

This follows on from the previous termination notice.

Advanced Learner Loans paid in England: Notice of proposed change
Resources
We are seeking feedback on proposed changes to the release dates of th
William Perkins Church of England High School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission objection decision about William
Transparency data: Social Mobility Commission quarterly reports for 10 Downing Street
Resources
Social Mobility Commission quarterly reports for the Prime Minister's

Published 11 August 2021