Environmental information for UK higher education providers from the estates management record - updated for the academic year 2019 to 2020.

Documents

Higher education provider estates management data UK: 2019 to 2020

https://www.hesa.ac.uk/data-and-analysis/estates

Details

The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes environmental information about higher education (HE) providers, which is collected as part of the estates management record.

Published tables include information on providers’:

  • grounds and buildings
  • water and energy usage
  • waste management
  • transport
  • other environmental measurements

Earlier data and analysis about HE providers is available on the HESA website.

Admission appeals in England: academic year 2020 to 2021
Resources
The number, rate and result of appeals submitted in relation to starti
High needs funding arrangements: 2022 to 2023
Resources
Information for local authorities and institutions about high needs fu
Apprenticeships: recognition of prior learning
Resources
Information for training providers, employers and apprentices about th

Published 19 August 2021