This release includes registered childcare providers and places, inspection outcomes and movement in the childcare sector as at 31 December 2016.

Documents

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2016

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2016

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2016

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2016: data, charts and tables

Childcare provider level data as at 31 December 2016

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2016: Childcare inspection data provisional 01 September to 31 December 2016 and revised 01 April to 31 August 2016

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2016: methodology and quality report

Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2016: pre-release access list

Details

These childcare providers and inspections statistics are made up of:

  • html main messages
  • key findings in PDF and Word formats
  • tables, charts and individual provider-level data in Excel and csv format
  • methodology and quality report in pdf format
  • pre-release access list in pdf format

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 14 March 2017
Last updated 26 August 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have made revisions to the ODS data files to redact details for a small number of providers in response to changes to consent arrangements.

  2. First published.

