A list of COLLECT queries and acceptable explanatory notes to help schools, academies and local authorities complete the school workforce census 2021.

Applies to England

Documents

School workforce census 2021: minimum notepad entries for queries on the school workforce census

PDF, 168KB, 15 pages

Details

A guide to the acceptable notes that can be used in COLLECT (Collections Online - Learners, Education, Children and Teachers) to respond to queries in the school workforce census.

Published 22 October 2021