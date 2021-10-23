 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CHANCELLOR SET TO INVEST NEARLY £7 BILLION TO LEVEL-UP CONNECTIONS OUTSIDE OF LONDON

Details
Hits: 130
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#SR21 - A £6.9 billion local transport revolution to level up commutes and journey times across England’s cities is expected to be announced by the Chancellor at next week’s Budget and Spending Review.

Rishi Sunak is set to pump £5.7 billion into sustainable transport settlements for city regions to boost productivity through train and station upgrades and the expansion of tram networks in cities outside of London. 

He will also announce £1.2 billion of new funding to transform bus services, as part of the £3 billion committed by the Prime Minister.  This will deliver Transport for London-style improvements to speed up journey times, simplify fares and increase the number of services outside of the capital.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

“Great cities need great transport and that is why we’re investing billions to improve connections in our city regions as we level up opportunities across the country.

“There is no reason why somebody working in the North and Midlands should have to wait several times longer for their bus or train to arrive in the morning compared to a commuter in the capital.

“This transport revolution will help redress that imbalance as we modernise our local transport networks so they are fit for our great cities and those people who live and work in them.”

As part of the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements, funding will be allocated for projects in Greater Manchester (£1.07billion), West Yorkshire (£830 million), South Yorkshire (£570 million), West Midlands (£1.05 billion), Tees Valley (£310 million), West of England (£540 million) and Liverpool City Region (£710 million).

This will enable projects such as cutting-edge carriages for Greater Manchester’s Metrolink, an expansion of tram networks in South Yorkshire and the West Midlands, and battery packs for Merseyrail trains to extend its network.

As part of the Prime Minister’s £3 billion commitment to transform bus services across the country, the Spending Review will include a new, dedicated £1.2 billion programme to improve infrastructure, fares and services outside of London. Places will be selected in the coming months to benefit from this investment. 

This funding will deliver integrated fares and ticketing, so that bus users can enjoy simpler, cheaper fares like those enjoyed already by passengers in London. As well as additional services across the weekdays, weekends and evenings, and ambitious new bus priority measures to speed up journeys on busy roads.

School workforce census 2021: notepad entries for COLLECT queries
Resources
A list of COLLECT queries and acceptable explanatory notes to help sch
Student finance eligibility
Resources
Information on who is eligible for undergraduate, postgraduate and fur
Business advice and training - East of England and London
Resources
Advice, workshops and loans for those looking to start a business and

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“We’re absolutely committed to building back better and boosting regional economies right across the country, and these investments are a clear example of how we’re doing that.

 “Modernising our transport network sits at the heart of our levelling up agenda. This funding will serve as a catalyst for the regeneration of towns and cities by improving infrastructure and ensuring more people have better access to jobs and education.”

The Devolved Governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive additional funding through the Barnet formula because of this investment for England - this will be outlined in full at the Spending Review.

  • An assessment by the National Infrastructure Commission highlighted local transport networks, particularly public transport, as a big weakness of many of England’s city regions compared to London and European cities. It said that this was hampering productivity, jobs and wages. 
  • According to the Centre for Cities,  in the morning rush hour, all of the residents of Lyon and 80% of the residents of Marseille can reach their city centre in half an hour. But in Birmingham only 35% can. While motorists in Liverpool, Birmingham and Manchester spend over 50 hours a year stuck in traffic. This represents lost time for workers, families and businesses. 
  • The government has committed to addressing this problem through the National Infrastructure Strategy, which was published last year. This investment forms part of that pledge.
  •  The £6.9 billion funding is comprised of: the five-year £5.7 billion City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (which have been increased from an initial £4.2 billion proposed) and £1.2 billion funding for buses (which is part of £3 billion committed by the Prime Minister). This £6.9 billion is being fully funded at this year’s Spending Review. 

MCA

DfT allocation

This provides the funding to deliver projects such as:

Greater Manchester

1,070
  • Next generation Metrolink tram-train vehicles
  • New bus corridors and interchanges in Ashton-Under-Lyne and Bury.
  • Creating a 140-mile active travel network across Greater Manchester

South Yorkshire

570
  • Starting Supertram renewal
  • Bus priority expansions via signalised junctions using real time detection
  • Bus and Active Travel priority corridors, incl. the development of a “Dutch style” roundabout in Barnsley Town Centre.

West Yorkshire

830
  • West Bradford-Cycle Superhighway Extension
  • Improving the A61 between Wakefield and Leeds for buses, cyclists and pedestrians, and giving buses greater priority in Wakefield
  • An enhanced electric vehicle programme in Kirklees, including the provision of charging on residential streets

Liverpool City Region

710
  • Battery packs for new Merseyrail trains to expand the reach of the existing network
  • New and rejuvenated stations in Liverpool and Runcorn
  • A multimodal interchange in St Helens to link housing, employment and developable land

Tees Valley

310
  • Upgrades to Darlington and Middlesbrough stations, improving rail links through the Tees Valley
  • A programme of bus corridor improvements, strengthening public transport links between towns, including Redcar to Middlesbrough
  • Creating new, safe active travel links from Redcar Town Centre and South Bank to Teesworks, providing better sustainable access to a major employment site.

West Midlands

1,050
  • Metro extension, including the completion of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill extension (2023)
  • New Transit Stations for ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging
  • Completion of Sprint Phase 2 bus rapid transit across Birmingham, Solihull and the Black Country

West of England

540
  • A4 corridor improvements, including a fully prioritised bus route between Bristol and Bath
  • Improving links from the Somer Valley into both Bath (A367) and Bristol (A37)
  • Improved pedestrian and cycling access across Bath including in Cheap Street/Westgate Street and Kingsmead Square.   

You may also be interested in these articles:

Young people’s experiences of careers information, advice and guidance
Resources
Analysis of young people’s experiences of careers information, advic
School-led tutoring: guidance and tracker tool
Resources
Details for schools, academy trusts and local authorities on the expec
Care leavers and disadvantaged pupils to benefit from £126 million investment in new laptops and tablets
Resources
Care leavers, children with a social worker and children arriving from
Coronavirus and higher education students: England, 27 September to 4 October 2021
Resources
Experimental statistics from the Student COVID-19 Insights Survey (SCI
New Industrial Fellowships highlight breadth of technological challenges addressed by engineering
Resources
Designing for circular consumption in the home environment, decarbonis
Blessed Thomas Holford Catholic College: 22 October 2021
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission referral decision about Blessed
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Mr Calum Britton
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Ap
Academy honours Prince Philip’s impact to advance engineering
Resources
The Royal Academy of Engineering has formally announced the creation
School workforce census 2021: notepad entries for COLLECT queries
Resources
A list of COLLECT queries and acceptable explanatory notes to help sch
Student finance eligibility
Resources
Information on who is eligible for undergraduate, postgraduate and fur
5 Common Global Business Expansion Strategies
Resources
5 Common Global Business Expansion StrategiesThere are all kinds of ex
Business advice and training - East of England and London
Resources
Advice, workshops and loans for those looking to start a business and

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 42 minutes ago

The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits: Working from home is a necessity rather than a luxury… https://t.co/NEJrovahxg
View Original Tweet

Shawn Mack
Shawn Mack has published a new article: The Environmental Impacts of Remote Work: Stats and Benefits 4 hours 57 minutes ago
Rund Partnership Limited
Rund Partnership Limited has published a new article: Prioritising people within the construction industry must be a priority, if we’re to start mending the skills shortage 4 hours 57 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6207)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page