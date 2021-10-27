Read the Low Pay Commission's recommendations on the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates from April 2022.

Letter from Bryan Sanderson to the Rt Hon Kwasi Kwarteng MP

Low Pay Commission summary of findings 2021

Data for LPC summary of findings 2021

This page contains the Low Pay Commission’s recommendations on the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage rates which will apply from 1 April 2022. These recommendations have been accepted in full by the Government.

The NLW and NMW rates from 1 April 2022 are:

Rate from April 2022Current rate (April 2021 to March 2022)Increase
National Living Wage£9.50£8.916.6%
21-22 Year Old Rate£9.18£8.369.8%
18-20 Year Old Rate£6.83£6.564.1%
16-17 Year Old Rate£4.81£4.624.1%
Apprentice Rate£4.81£4.3011.9%
Accommodation Offset£8.70£8.364.1%

We are publishing our Chair’s recommendations letter to the Government and a summary of the evidence used in our decision-making. Our full 2021 report will be published later in the year, setting out in greater length the evidence we relied on in making this year’s recommendations.

