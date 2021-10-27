Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Applies to England

Details

Items for further education providers

ArticleTitle
Reminderfinal funding claim for 2020 to 2021
Informationget help with technology update
Informationupdated provider data self-assessment toolkit
Informationreviewing PDSAT reports user guide

Items for academies

ArticleTitle
Reminderacademies land and buildings collection tool (LBCT) deadline
Informationacademies accounts return now live
Informationpublic sector apprenticeship target reporting
InformationNational School Breakfast Programme
Informationis your school looking to replace or renew its heating system – you could save time and money
InformationSustainability Day for schools – additional tickets available

Items for local authorities

ArticleTitle
Reminderthe deadline for approved submissions to the autumn school census 2021 is Wednesday 3 November
Reminderfinal funding claim for 2020 to 2021
InformationNational School Breakfast Programme
Informationis your school looking to replace or renew its heating system – you could save time and money
InformationSustainability Day for schools – additional tickets available
Your feedbacknew designs for local authority recoupment reports
Published 27 October 2021