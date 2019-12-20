College launches Teaching Academy

Ever wondered what it would be like to be part of an award-winning team, teaching at a sector-leading further education College?

A College where A Level results significantly outperform the Welsh national average by 8% in the top grades, where vocational students represent Wales at skills competitions across the globe, and where teaching staff have themselves brought home medals of distinction?

If the answer is yes, then 2020 could be the year who get the chance to find out!

Gower College Swansea is launching a brand new bespoke Teaching Academy in the New Year - a fantastic development opportunity for those considering a career in this exciting and fast-moving sector.

Thanks to Skills Development Fund monies, the College is actively seeking to recruit recent graduates, or professionals with industry experience, in areas that have been identified as skills priorities for Wales including, but not limited to, science, maths, criminology, business, accountancy, IT, landscaping, engineering and construction.

“We are really keen to develop home grown talent through our bespoke teaching academy, which has been carefully designed to immerse potential lecturing staff in their subject,” says Dean of Faculty Lucy Hartnoll. “The successful candidates will follow an in-house programme that is delivered by our exceptional staff and which is based around the core qualities needed to successfully deliver our A Level and vocational provision and drive up standards even further.”

Teaching Academy participants will be closely mentored by subject specialists throughout the process, which will see them complete Level 4 Agored units as well as undertaking an hour’s tutorial a week, teaching observation in their chosen field and training around the Welsh Baccalaureate.

Once the six-month Teaching Academy programme comes to an end, learners could then be eligible to progress onto a PgCE qualification.

“This is a fantastic development opportunity for someone who has recently graduated, someone who is completing a post-graduate qualification, or someone who has worked in industry and wants to add another string to their bow,” adds Lucy. “Completing the Teaching Academy will stand these learners in great stead for the future. It will be a worthy addition to their CV and they will already be on the College’s radar when lecturing posts become available.”

ENDS

The first Teaching Academy will begin in February 2020 and will run until the summer.

To apply please visit www.gcs.ac.uk/jobs

Gower College Swansea is looking for recent graduates or those with relevant industry experience in the following areas:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Residents at a County Durham care home received an early Christmas pre Sector News Martin Green CBE, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Hull UK Sector News Discussions will take place at the start of the new year to agree the

Chemistry

Biology

Psychology

Maths

Business

Economics

Accountancy

Criminology/Law

IT

Horticulture and landscaping

Engineering

Construction

Additional information:

What is the Teaching Academy?

The Gower College Swansea Teaching Academy is an initial teacher training programme designed to give you the basic skills and experience to progress into a lecturing role.

You will be trained and supported by our experienced staff and will gain excellent insight and practice into teaching in the further education sector.

What are the time commitments required?

You will attend a three hour session one evening per week (tbc) for 20 weeks and will study for Level 4 Agored qualifications. In addition, you will receive one hour of tutorial with a teaching mentor and between four-six hours of teaching experience (observations, team teaching) per week.

The tutorial and practical teaching experience will be arranged around your current commitments and could be carried out over one day or several.

What qualifications/experience do I need?

To train in our A Level areas you will have graduated in the relevant subject with at least a 2.2. honours degree.

For our vocational areas you will need at least a Level 4 qualification in the area or have gained significant industrial/professional experience in your field and hold relevant professional qualifications.

In terms of personal skills, we are looking for those with enthusiasm and a passion for their discipline as well as good team players and initiative.

What does the practical classroom experience involve?

You will spend time with a designated teaching team and will carry out observations based around the theory and pedagogy covered during your taught sessions and tutorial.

As your confidence develops, you will be able to team teach or deliver micro teaching sessions in the presence of the classroom lecturer.

What are the benefits for me?

If you are successful in gaining a place on our Teaching Academy you will be working closely with delivery teams and the curriculum leaders.

Successful progression through the programme could lead to paid teaching hours should they become available (subject to DBS checks) and a permanent teaching post at the College (subject to successful interview).

Successful completion of the programme can lead to progression onto our PgCE programme.

How do I apply?

Please visit www.gcs.ac.uk/jobs where you will see the Teaching Academy advertised. Fill in the application form and, in the additional information section, please tell us - in no more than 250 words - why you feel you should be considered for this programme.

Is there a cost?

The programme is free apart from a £50 initial cost to cover DBS checks.

Closing date: Friday 17 January

Interviews: Friday 24 January

Start date for successful applicants: Tuesday 4 February

For further information please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.