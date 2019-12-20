Royal recognition for Northumbria University's Professor Jane Core

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Professor Jane Core recieving her MBE from Duke of Cambridge

Professor Jane Core, former Director of Student and Library Services at Northumbria has this week collected an MBE from Prince William, Duke of Cambridge for her outstanding services to Higher Education.

Jane, who retired last year after almost 20-years’ service, was recognised for her significant contribution to the transformation of student learning, helping Northumbria to become a sector leader in the provision of student and library services. Under her leadership, Northumbria University Library became the first in the UK Higher Education sector to offer 24/7 access to library collections and accompanying support services.

In 2017 she oversaw the completion of the award-winning Student Central, a multi-million-pound investment transforming City Campus library and centralising all student support services in one place at the heart of the campus.

Jane said she was honoured to receive the award.

“Going to the Palace was a wonderful occasion and I’ve been delighted and humbled by the generosity of messages from colleagues and friends I have had since receiving notice of the honour in the summer.

“Accepting this award reflects the magnificent impact professional support teams have in supporting students throughout their time at University. The transformational work that has been undertaken by colleagues in Student Library Services, alongside the foundation of Student Central, provides students with the very best support they need to shine in academia and beyond – something I am tremendously proud of.

“I share this honour with those colleagues who continue to provide students with excellence in professional support.”

Professor Andrew Wathey, Vice-Chancellor of Northumbria University added: “My congratulations to Professor Core. It is excellent to see her honoured for her services to Higher Education and to many generations of students at Northumbria.”

Beyond Northumbria, Jane received national and international praise for her role as Chair of the Executive Board of SCONUL – the professional body for national and university libraries in the UK and Ireland. She was also instrumental in developing innovative change programmes within Higher Education, including services designed to detect and prevent plagiarism.

Jane has been professionally involved in many national and international programmes and activities working closely with JISC, the sector body supporting Higher Education and research into digital resources and developing new technologies and ways of working.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Residents at a County Durham care home received an early Christmas pre Sector News Martin Green CBE, the mastermind behind the hugely successful Hull UK Sector News Discussions will take place at the start of the new year to agree the