Newbury College creates career predictor

@NewburyCollege creates #career predictor

You’ve been on Instagram and found out which Disney character you are, but what about your dream career?

The current trend in online “head quizzes” has inspired Newbury College to create their own interactive, augmented reality, face filter for Instagram that randomly selects one of the many career pathways available to study at the College.

While the filter is just for fun, it forms part of the College’s recent change in direction, to focus more on careers, not courses, and aims to increase awareness of the wide range of employer-led programmes and apprenticeship opportunities the College provides.

Marketing Officer and developer of the AR filter, Shaun Daubney, said: “We are always looking at new and innovative ways to engage with potential students. We want them to get excited about their future careers and know that we can support them in achieving their goals.”

The filter has already produced some surprising results for students and staff who have been testing it since it launched on Friday, with career predictions including accountant, beauty therapist, care worker, electrician, firefighter, personal trainer and web developer.

To get real advice on careers, apprenticeships and education opportunities, Newbury College suggests attending their Career Discover Event from 16:00 – 20:00 on Thursday 06 February. Their experienced tutors and local employers will be available to discuss the options available and provide guidance on getting your dream career.

Try the filter for yourself by visiting tinyurl.com/careerpredictor on your smartphone and don’t forget to tag @NewburyCollege with the result.

