 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A question of sport – former student Jason Mohammad returns to Cardiff and Vale College to teach students interview technique

Details
Hits: 538
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

TV and radio broadcaster @JasonMohammad has joined forces with @CAVC to provide young people with a taste of what life is like in the real world of journalism and creative media production.

In just five days, 100 handpicked learners from across the College’s netball, rugby, football and cricket academies, and from its creative media course and Cardiff City FC futsal programme, will be given the opportunity to experience what it’s really like to be face to face with the media, setting them up for either a career in professional sport or in the broadcast industry.

From how to deal with pressurised interviews and hints on tips on how to give the perfect answer, to developing and creating their own podcast, CAVC’s learners will benefit from the broadcaster and CAVC Alumni’s years of experience in the industry.

They will also be joined by stars from the world of professional rugby and football including Cardiff City FC’s Sol Bamba and players from Cardiff Blues who will also impart some of their knowledge and advice.

The brains behind the project, Jason Mohammad, said: “I’m really excited to be working with Cardiff and Vale College and its learners on this project. It’s always been a passion of mine to help young people develop the skills they need to work in such a competitive industry and as a CAVC Alumni its particularly pleasing for me to be able to work with this group of talented individuals.

“My dream of working in TV and radio started at Coleg Glan Hafren when doing my Media Studies A-Level back in 1990, so to go back to my old college to talk about my career is just so wonderful. I want to inspire the next generation of learners from Wales and all over the UK - that with hard work, graft and dedication they can achieve great things in any industry.”

Kay Martin, Principal of Cardiff and Vale College, said: “We’re honoured to be welcoming Jason back to CAVC this week, and to have him invest so much time with our learners. This type of ‘money can’t buy experience’ adds so much value to their education and will be of particular benefit to those individuals that go on to play their sport at a professional level and for their country.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Double success for UK’s largest early years training provider
Sector News
Parenta Training started 2020 with not one, but two successful outcome
CAREER COLLEGE STUDENTS TACKLE YOUTH VIOLENCE IN THE CLOUD
Sector News
78 students from four Digital Career Colleges around the country are u
SERC Students Save Bird from Storm Brendan
Sector News
SERC Downpatrick Campus students Chloe McCabe (Downpatrick), Dylan Sco
Commitment to #apprentices wins adi Group coveted place in the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’
Sector News
Staff engagement among the best nationally at Birmingham engineering f
Derby College Group Launches Cycling Performance Academy
Sector News
Derby College Group (DCG) has teamed up with the HUUB Ribble junior an
Leading training provider CT Skills expands across the Midlands
Sector News
Due to continued success, leading training provider CT Skills is offic
Launch of new community approach to tackle student mental health
Sector News
Keele University in Staffordshire has launched a new student mental he
British businesses need temporary visa route to secure skills
Sector News
The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) today published its recommendat
Newbury College open for Career Discovery
Sector News
Local employers looking for fresh talent are teaming up with Newbury C
#Edtech pioneer and his revolutionary new company win big at #Bett2020
Sector News
Tony Cann CBE, founder of Learning by Questions (LbQ) and Promethean w
North Kent College pioneer the delivery of the “Maritime Caterer Apprenticeship” in UK to P & O Ferries
Sector News
North Kent College’s National Maritime Training Centre and Culinary
Gower College Swansea Students prepare for Forensics skills competition
Sector News
Two Applied Science students from Gower College Swansea are preparing

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Gail James
Gail James has published a new article: Double success for UK’s largest early years training provider 3 hours 14 minutes ago
Career Colleges Trust
Career Colleges Trust has published a new article: CAREER COLLEGE STUDENTS TACKLE YOUTH VIOLENCE IN THE CLOUD 3 hours 17 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: SERC Students Save Bird from Storm Brendan 19 hours 57 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page