Commitment to #apprentices wins adi Group coveted place in the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’

Staff engagement among the best nationally at Birmingham engineering firm

Multi-disciplinary engineering firm adi Group has been recognised for its high levels of employee engagement after being awarded a coveted place in the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ UK rankings. adi Group was given an impressive 1 star rating, indicating ‘very good’ levels of workplace engagement, with particular reference to its strong work in the area of apprenticeships.

The praise demonstrates continued success for the business after receiving the accreditation for the third year running.

The award, which formulates The Sunday Times Best Companies to Work For list, looks closely at a company’s approach to employee wellbeing, leadership and personal growth by asking current employees for specific feedback in a B-Heard survey.

It comes at a time of significant evolution for the adi Group, as it looks to grow its workforce to over 1000 employees over the next three to four years.

“We’re delighted to hear that our strong commitment to building and retaining a resilient workforce has once again been recognised on a national scale,” said adi Group CEO Alan Lusty.

“Ensuring staff feel fulfilled in their roles has been key to our development, not just at a practical skills level, but also from a cultural perspective, with initiatives like our open office allowing us to easily share and discuss ideas for the benefit of our clients.

“With ambitious plans in the pipeline in terms of recruitment, this award serves as a further recognition as to the benefits of developing a fulfilling career with the adi Group.”

As well as incorporating strong values and principles of leadership, the adi Group was also recognised for its efforts in creating a rich and diverse workforce in the latest Best Companies survey.

This is no more evident than in its commitment to its apprentices, who represent seven per cent of all employees, and benefit from regular site visits at some of the world’s biggest brands, as they develop their skills and pursue their ambitions.

The business also hosts an annual awards ceremony to celebrate employees’ achievements across the organisation, including Employee of the Year, Apprentice of the Year, Customer Excellence and Fundraiser/Volunteer of the Year.

“I would like to congratulate adi on its achievement,” said CEO and founder of Best Companies, Jonathan Austin.

“Best Companies has been producing the accreditation standard since 2006 to acknowledge excellence in the workplace. Organisations like adi have continued to focus on their employees and have been rewarded with an engaged workforce who tell us that this is a best company to work for.”

The adi Group is a multi-disciplinary engineering firm operating across 30 specialised industry sectors.

Its scale and size, with over 600 employees currently to its name, sees it deliver more than 3000 projects per year, working with huge brands like Coca Cola and Jaguar Land Rover.

