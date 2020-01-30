 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

8 new T Levels being launched: Awarding organisations can bid to develop and implement these qualifications

Details
Hits: 539

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#Awarding organisations can bid for 8 new #TLevels @IFAteched

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is today (30 Jan) inviting awarding organisations to bid for eight exciting new T Levels.

These will be taught from September 2022 onwards and awarded with an exclusive licence.

Successful Awarding Organisations will have the right to develop and then implement qualifications based upon outline content created by T Level Panels. The T Level Panels are employer-led groups who come together to detail the key knowledge and behaviours a student should learn as part of their technical qualification.

The bidding lots are as follows:

  1. LOT 1 Legal, Finance and Accounting: Legal
  2. LOT 2 Legal, Finance and Accounting: Finance
  3. LOT 3 Legal, Finance and Accounting: Accountancy
  4. LOT 4 Engineering and Manufacturing: Manufacturing, Processing and Control
  5. LOT 5 Engineering and Manufacturing: Maintenance, Installation and Repair
  6. LOT 6 Engineering and Manufacturing: Design and Development
  7. LOT 7 Business and Administration: Management and Administration
  8. LOT 8 Business and Administration: Human Resources

The bidding process will comprise of two stages. The first stage closes on Wednesday, 12 February. Those that successfully pass, will progress on to stage two to complete their bid submission, which will close 28 April 2020.

Chris Morgan, Deputy Director for Commercial, said:

“This is a really exciting opportunity for awarding organisations to bid to take on T Levels for several key sectors. We welcome widespread interest and look forward to receiving their submissions.”

T Levels are new high quality two-year, technical study programmes that will be available across 11 industry routes. Alongside apprenticeships and A levels, T Levels will be one of the three major options available to people aged 16 – 19.

By involving employers throughout the process, the Institute aims to ensure that T Level content is relevant, engaging and applicable to the world of work. The first wave will be taught from September 2020, the second from September 2021, and the third from September 2022.

The Post-16 Skills Plan sets out the Government’s vision to reform technical education by creating a technical education option (T Levels) that prepares individuals for skilled employment by developing the technical knowledge and skills needed by employers and industry. 

The full suite of procurement documents can be found through the Institute’s online procurement platform ProContract/Proactis

Advertisement

EU and UK research and higher education organisations plan a strong future relationship post Brexit
Sector News
#BrexitDay - EU and UK research and higher education organisations pla
Legal establishment and location of awarding organisations
Sector News
@Ofqual Consultation on the legal establishment and location of #award
The ETF and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 award four new Technical Teaching Fellowships
Sector News
Four celebrated Further Education (FE) and Training sector teachers we

You may also be interested in these articles:

EU and UK research and higher education organisations plan a strong future relationship post Brexit
Sector News
#BrexitDay - EU and UK research and higher education organisations pla
Legal establishment and location of awarding organisations
Sector News
@Ofqual Consultation on the legal establishment and location of #award
The ETF and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 award four new Technical Teaching Fellowships
Sector News
Four celebrated Further Education (FE) and Training sector teachers we
South Eastern Regional College set to inspire at NI Science Festival
Sector News
@S_ERC Science students at South Eastern Regional College are getting
Autism Apprentice Packs Boxes of Success Working as John Lewis & Partners Warehouse Assistant
Sector News
Working at John Lewis & Partners Blakelands warehouse, John Fortes
Apprentices celebrate success at Tameside College awards ceremony
Sector News
Apprentices celebrated their achievements at the annual Tameside Colle
Apprentices put Skills to the test for South Eastern Regional College Intercampus Competition
Sector News
Apprentices from across @S_ERC South Eastern Regional College have bee
NCG joins Northern Powerhouse Partner Programme
Sector News
England's largest college group NCG has joined the Government’s #Nor
Crash in apprenticeship and FE numbers demands revolution in lifelong learning
Sector News
Further education and skills: January 2020The Liberal Democrats have t
10-year rise in art education and funding among ‘most creative’ nations
Sector News
Canva investigated the amount of government funding awarded to arts an
Active IQ launches Early Years Educator End-point Assessment
Sector News
#EPA Supporting the new wave of apprentices studying Early Years quali
South Eastern Regional College Lead Inaugural Meeting of Hospitality to New Heights Initiative
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC hosted its inaugural meeting for

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page