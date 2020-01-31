 
Apprentices celebrate success at Tameside College awards ceremony

Details
Apprentices celebrated their achievements at the annual Tameside College Apprenticeship Awards on Wednesday 29th January.

25 apprentices and their employers were presented with awards at Clarendon Sixth Form College’s Brooke Vincent theatre.

Jackie Moores, principal at Tameside College, congratulated students on their success: “Well done to all the award winners this evening and thank you to those people who have attended to support the apprentices and employers. Tonight’s event is part of National Apprenticeship Week which takes place from 3rd to 7th February and over the next few weeks we will hear stories in the media channels of the progress apprentices are making."

“Young people and adults are increasingly considering apprenticeships as a credible alternative and events such as this are helping to show the benefits of this route.”

Councillor Leanne Feeley presented an award and certificate to each of the proud apprentices who were nominated for their outstanding performance and achievement during their employment.

Councillor Feeley, said: “Congratulations to all the apprentices who won awards tonight. You are the skilled workers of the future and the greatest asset to any employer is having a fantastic workforce. It is the success and future of businesses, paving new ways of doing things and driving the growth of our economy. You should all be proud of your achievements.”

The award winners included:

Charlotte Alderson - Park Cakes Bakeries

Monica Borejko - Simply One Dental

Marc Brierley - Jigsaw Homes Group

Summer Broadbent - Colourz Hair Salon

Aisha Choudhry - Hair and Beauty Retreat

Charlotte Collier - Post Office Counters Ltd

Luke Doyle - Bardsley Construction Limited

Sophie Ellison - Windsor Dental Practice

Ben Ford - Mantec Engineering Limited

Toni Hardy - The Hair Spa

Zara Hussain - Collegiate Dental Practice

James Kavanagh - L C S Building Services

Mandy Lamon - Handforth Dental Practice

Saqib Mahmood - Park Cakes Bakeries

John McDonald - Quartzelec

Adam McQuaker - MPS Construction

George Newman - Goyt Construction Limited

Charlie Perry - Grafton House Preparatopry School

Daniel Phillips - Jigsaw Homes Group

Callam Rothwell - Hague Electric Services LTD

Luke Sherwin - Arconic Limited

Patrcyja Wandzel - Goyt Valley Medical & Dental Practice

Jack Wrigley - Building Technology Services LTD

Ekaterina Yordanova - Hardy & Co

Nikola Zdanowicz - DRS Johnson Walsh Ward Addy

