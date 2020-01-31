South Eastern Regional College set to inspire at NI Science Festival

@S_ERC Science students at South Eastern Regional College are getting set to welcome budding young scientists to their Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn Campuses as part of NI Science Festival.

Karen Orme, Deputy Head of School of Applied Science at SERC said, “We are delighted to take part in NI Science Festival which has become an integral part of the science calendar here at SERC. This year, we will be welcoming local school children into the College to design and build rockets in 'Infinity and Beyond'; take on the role of epidemiologists to learn how infections spread in 'Patient Zero'; learn how to recognise animal facial expressions and body language in 'Pawsitive Behaviour' and get hands on experience in the use of a bioindicator index to grade water samples with moderate to severe pollution in 'What Lurks Beneath?'.

She added, “Science is part of everyday life, it is all around us, and many of the sessions we are showcasing at the College are topical news stories. We’re keen to inspire young people to get involved, ask questions and be amazed at all science has to offer as well as showing them the amazing facilities we have at SERC to get their science career started.”

South Eastern Regional College scooped three wins at the BT Young Scientist of the Year 2020 competition including a First Place, Highly Commended and Northern Ireland Best Project, for the second year in a row. The College’s Science team also won a prestigious Pearson Silver Award for teaching.

The NI Science Festival runs from 13 – 23 February, for full details visit nisciencefestival.com

